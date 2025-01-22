Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CPOAs host mochi pounding event

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    01.19.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Robert Stamer 

    AFN Yokosuka

    250119-N-CM740-1001 YOKOSUKA, Japan (January 19, 2025) - The Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka Chief Petty Officer Association and Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Chief Petty Officer Association's Yokosuka branch hosted a mochi pounding event on base. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Robert Stamer)

    Date Taken: 01.19.2025
    Date Posted: 01.22.2025 22:50
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP

    Japan
    CPOA
    CFAY
    Mochi

