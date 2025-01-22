250119-N-CM740-1001 YOKOSUKA, Japan (January 19, 2025) - The Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka Chief Petty Officer Association and Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Chief Petty Officer Association's Yokosuka branch hosted a mochi pounding event on base. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Robert Stamer)
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.22.2025 22:50
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|950258
|VIRIN:
|250119-N-CM740-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110778964
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, CPOAs host mochi pounding event, by PO1 Robert Stamer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
