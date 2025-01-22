B-1B Lancer conducts aerial refueling during Bomber Task Force 25-1

A U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer assigned to the 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D., conducts aerial refueling with a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 506th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron during a Bomber Task Force mission over the Pacific Ocean Jan. 21, 2025. Bomber missions contribute to joint force lethality and deter aggression in the Indo-Pacific by demonstrating USAF ability to operate anywhere in the world at any time in support of the U.S. National Defense Strategy. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Brittany Kenney)
