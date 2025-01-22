Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-1B Lancer conducts aerial refueling during Bomber Task Force 25-1

    GUAM

    01.21.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Brittany Kenney 

    28th Bomb Wing

    A U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer assigned to the 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D., conducts aerial refueling with a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 506th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron during a Bomber Task Force mission over the Pacific Ocean Jan. 21, 2025. Bomber missions contribute to joint force lethality and deter aggression in the Indo-Pacific by demonstrating USAF ability to operate anywhere in the world at any time in support of the U.S. National Defense Strategy. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Brittany Kenney)

    Date Taken: 01.21.2025
    Date Posted: 01.22.2025 22:40
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 950257
    VIRIN: 250121-F-OL684-1001
    Filename: DOD_110778904
    Length: 00:00:31
    Location: GU

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-1B Lancer conducts aerial refueling during Bomber Task Force 25-1, by SrA Brittany Kenney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    PACAF
    Ellsworth
    B-1B Lancer
    AFGSC
    Bomber Task Force
    BTF 25-1

