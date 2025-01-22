Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard, responding vessels rescue 4 U.S. boaters from life raft on the Atlantic Ocean

    UNITED STATES

    01.21.2025

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    A Coast Guard HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircrew from Air Station Miami maintains air coverage during the rescue of four U.S. boaters in Atlantic Ocean waters north of Dominican Republic, Jan. 21, 2025. The survivors were forced to abandon the sailing vessel Mariposa moments earlier after the vessel sank near the Silver Bank area. The four boaters were rescued by fishermen from the fishing vessel Bonanza who transferred the survivors to the U.S. flagged container ship Coqui for their transport to Jacksonville, Fla. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

    Date Taken: 01.21.2025
    Date Posted: 01.22.2025 19:38
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 950252
    VIRIN: 250121-G-G0107-1010
    Filename: DOD_110778819
    Length: 00:01:07
    Location: US

    SAR USCG Air Station Miami Station Sector San Juan

