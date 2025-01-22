Coast Guard, responding vessels rescue 4 U.S. boaters from life raft on the Atlantic Ocean

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A Coast Guard HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircrew from Air Station Miami maintains air coverage during the rescue of four U.S. boaters in Atlantic Ocean waters north of Dominican Republic, Jan. 21, 2025. The survivors were forced to abandon the sailing vessel Mariposa moments earlier after the vessel sank near the Silver Bank area. The four boaters were rescued by fishermen from the fishing vessel Bonanza who transferred the survivors to the U.S. flagged container ship Coqui for their transport to Jacksonville, Fla. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)