Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Nankai Rescue 1

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    01.14.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Brandt Self 

    Media Center - Japan

    Soldiers from U.S. Army Aviation Battalion Japan stationed in Camp Zama, Japan travel to Camp Yao for Nankai Rescue to rehearse their roll in humanitarian assistance and disaster relief procedures.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.14.2025
    Date Posted: 01.22.2025 19:05
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 950251
    VIRIN: 250114-F-FY105-9118
    Filename: DOD_110778780
    Length: 00:01:50
    Location: JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Nankai Rescue 1, by SrA Brandt Self, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    HADR
    Army
    Nankai Rescue

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download