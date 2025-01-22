Nankai Rescue 1

Soldiers from U.S. Army Aviation Battalion Japan stationed in Camp Zama, Japan travel to Camp Yao for Nankai Rescue to rehearse their roll in humanitarian assistance and disaster relief procedures.
|01.14.2025
|01.22.2025 19:05
|B-Roll
|950251
|250114-F-FY105-9118
|DOD_110778780
|00:01:50
|JP
|0
|0
