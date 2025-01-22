Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    3ABCT "Grey Wolf" Executes CALFEX Training

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    01.22.2025

    Video by Sgt. Nathanial Johnson 

    7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    The 1st Cavalry Division, 12th Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combined Arms Live Fire Exercise (CALFEX) allows maneuver companies to incorporate indirect fires, aerial, and sustainment assets to simulate realistic combat training to validate a unit’s lethality as well as their readiness to deploy. This provides tank crews the ability to work together to destroy simulated enemy positions in a live-fire environment.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.22.2025
    Date Posted: 01.22.2025 17:50
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 950246
    VIRIN: 250122-A-JL185-9250
    Filename: DOD_110778650
    Length: 00:01:02
    Location: FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3ABCT "Grey Wolf" Executes CALFEX Training, by SGT Nathanial Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    GreyWolf
    Army
    CALFX
    IIICorps
    FortCavazos
    WinEveryFight

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download