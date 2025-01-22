The 1st Cavalry Division, 12th Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combined Arms Live Fire Exercise (CALFEX) allows maneuver companies to incorporate indirect fires, aerial, and sustainment assets to simulate realistic combat training to validate a unit’s lethality as well as their readiness to deploy. This provides tank crews the ability to work together to destroy simulated enemy positions in a live-fire environment.
|Date Taken:
|01.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.22.2025 17:50
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|950246
|VIRIN:
|250122-A-JL185-9250
|Filename:
|DOD_110778650
|Length:
|00:01:02
|Location:
|FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 3ABCT "Grey Wolf" Executes CALFEX Training, by SGT Nathanial Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.