3ABCT "Grey Wolf" Executes CALFEX Training

The 1st Cavalry Division, 12th Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combined Arms Live Fire Exercise (CALFEX) allows maneuver companies to incorporate indirect fires, aerial, and sustainment assets to simulate realistic combat training to validate a unit’s lethality as well as their readiness to deploy. This provides tank crews the ability to work together to destroy simulated enemy positions in a live-fire environment.