A C-130H crew from the 189th Airlift Wing supported special operations paratrooper training in Guatemala on December 4, 2024. The event meets U.S. Southern Command's objectives of strengthening partnerships and building our team; the event also commemorated the 50th anniversary of the Kaibiles, Guatemala's special operations force. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Christopher Sherlock)
|Date Taken:
|12.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.22.2025 15:51
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|950229
|VIRIN:
|241204-Z-IL406-8438
|Filename:
|DOD_110778515
|Length:
|00:04:44
|Location:
|GT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Arkansas Supports Paratroopers In Guatemala, by TSgt Christopher Sherlock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.