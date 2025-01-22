Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Arkansas Supports Paratroopers In Guatemala

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GUATEMALA

    12.04.2024

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Christopher Sherlock 

    189th Airlift Wing   

    A C-130H crew from the 189th Airlift Wing supported special operations paratrooper training in Guatemala on December 4, 2024. The event meets U.S. Southern Command's objectives of strengthening partnerships and building our team; the event also commemorated the 50th anniversary of the Kaibiles, Guatemala's special operations force. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Christopher Sherlock)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.04.2024
    Date Posted: 01.22.2025 15:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 950229
    VIRIN: 241204-Z-IL406-8438
    Filename: DOD_110778515
    Length: 00:04:44
    Location: GT

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Arkansas Supports Paratroopers In Guatemala, by TSgt Christopher Sherlock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Guatemala
    Special Operations
    State Partnership Program
    Arkansas National Guard
    C-130H
    Paratrooper

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download