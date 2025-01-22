Arkansas Supports Paratroopers In Guatemala

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A C-130H crew from the 189th Airlift Wing supported special operations paratrooper training in Guatemala on December 4, 2024. The event meets U.S. Southern Command's objectives of strengthening partnerships and building our team; the event also commemorated the 50th anniversary of the Kaibiles, Guatemala's special operations force. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Christopher Sherlock)