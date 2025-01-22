1st Combat Camera Squadron: The Air Force’s eyes on the mission

The 1st Combat Camera Squadron, the only active-duty unit of its kind in the U.S. Air Force, delivers precision information products to support Department of Defense operations, planning, and decision-making during crises, exercises, and conflicts. (U.S. Air Force Video by Master Sgt. James Cason)
|Date Taken:
|01.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.22.2025 14:36
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|950221
|VIRIN:
|250113-F-VR222-3001
|Filename:
|DOD_110778338
|Length:
|00:03:14
|Location:
|JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
