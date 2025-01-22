Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    1st Combat Camera Squadron: The Air Force’s eyes on the mission

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2025

    Video by Tech. Sgt. James Cason     

    Joint Base Charleston

    The 1st Combat Camera Squadron, the only active-duty unit of its kind in the U.S. Air Force, delivers precision information products to support Department of Defense operations, planning, and decision-making during crises, exercises, and conflicts. (U.S. Air Force Video by Master Sgt. James Cason)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.13.2025
    Date Posted: 01.22.2025 14:36
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 950221
    VIRIN: 250113-F-VR222-3001
    Filename: DOD_110778338
    Length: 00:03:14
    Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Mobility Command
    U.S. Air Force
    Joint Base Charleston
    1st Combat Camera Squadron

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download