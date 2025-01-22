MAFFS California Firefighting

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/950220" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

B-roll of U.S. Northern Command C-130 aircraft equipped with modular airborne firefighting systems at Channel Islands Air National Guard Station, Port Hueneme, California, Jan. 17, 2025. Wildland Firefighting is part of USNORTHCOM’s Defense Support of Civil Authorities mission. USNORTHCOM works with local, state and federal partners to anticipate requirements, alert forces, and position people and equipment to support response to disasters and emergencies. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Jacob Cabanero)