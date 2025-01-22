B-roll of U.S. Northern Command C-130 aircraft equipped with modular airborne firefighting systems at Channel Islands Air National Guard Station, Port Hueneme, California, Jan. 17, 2025. Wildland Firefighting is part of USNORTHCOM’s Defense Support of Civil Authorities mission. USNORTHCOM works with local, state and federal partners to anticipate requirements, alert forces, and position people and equipment to support response to disasters and emergencies. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Jacob Cabanero)
|Date Taken:
|01.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.22.2025 13:35
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|950220
|VIRIN:
|250117-F-TC214-7001
|Filename:
|DOD_110778305
|Length:
|00:03:01
|Location:
|PORT HUENEME, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, MAFFS California Firefighting, by SrA Jacob Cabanero, identified by DVIDS
