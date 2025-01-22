Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PORT HUENEME, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.17.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Jacob Cabanero 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron         

    B-roll of U.S. Northern Command C-130 aircraft equipped with modular airborne firefighting systems at Channel Islands Air National Guard Station, Port Hueneme, California, Jan. 17, 2025. Wildland Firefighting is part of USNORTHCOM’s Defense Support of Civil Authorities mission. USNORTHCOM works with local, state and federal partners to anticipate requirements, alert forces, and position people and equipment to support response to disasters and emergencies. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Jacob Cabanero)

    Date Taken: 01.17.2025
    Date Posted: 01.22.2025 13:35
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 950220
    VIRIN: 250117-F-TC214-7001
    Filename: DOD_110778305
    Length: 00:03:01
    Location: PORT HUENEME, CALIFORNIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MAFFS California Firefighting, by SrA Jacob Cabanero, identified by DVIDS

    Air National Guard
    National Guard
    146th Airlift Wing
    146 AW
    AEGMAFFS
    LAWildFires25

