Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    JBAB personnel support 60th Presidential Inauguration

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA-BOLLING, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2025

    Video by Hayden Hallman, Airman 1st Class Geneva Nguyen and Staff Sgt. Jordan Powell

    Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling

    U.S. service members spend months planning and rehearsing to support the 60th Presidential Inauguration in Washington, D.C., Jan. 20, 2025. Multiple units assigned to Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., provided support to include; the United States Navy Ceremonial Guard, 11th Operations Group, 11th Mission Support Group and 11th Wing Staff Agencies. (U.S. Air Force video by Hayden Hallman, Airman 1st Class Geneva Nguyen and Staff. Sgt. Jordan Powell)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2025
    Date Posted: 01.22.2025 13:20
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 950219
    VIRIN: 250120-F-NY675-2001
    Filename: DOD_110778303
    Length: 00:00:45
    Location: JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA-BOLLING, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JBAB personnel support 60th Presidential Inauguration, by Hayden Hallman, A1C Geneva Nguyen and SSgt Jordan Powell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Force Band
    Air Force District of Washington
    US Air Force Honor Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download