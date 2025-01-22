U.S. service members spend months planning and rehearsing to support the 60th Presidential Inauguration in Washington, D.C., Jan. 20, 2025. Multiple units assigned to Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., provided support to include; the United States Navy Ceremonial Guard, 11th Operations Group, 11th Mission Support Group and 11th Wing Staff Agencies. (U.S. Air Force video by Hayden Hallman, Airman 1st Class Geneva Nguyen and Staff. Sgt. Jordan Powell)
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.22.2025 13:20
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|950219
|VIRIN:
|250120-F-NY675-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110778303
|Length:
|00:00:45
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA-BOLLING, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, JBAB personnel support 60th Presidential Inauguration, by Hayden Hallman, A1C Geneva Nguyen and SSgt Jordan Powell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
