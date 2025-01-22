Winter Storm hits Munson Army Health Center

B-roll documents aftermath of a winter storm Jan. 4-5, where 11.5 inches of snow fell in 24 hours. Due to blizzard condition the day prior, snow removal was not possible until the winds declined. Within 24 hours of filming, medical company Soldiers cleared walkways and entrances so the MTF could reopen.
|Date Taken:
|01.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.22.2025 13:06
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|950212
|VIRIN:
|250106-O-OT285-3801
|Filename:
|DOD_110778106
|Length:
|00:01:07
|Location:
|FORT LEAVENWORTH, KANSAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Munson Army Health Center