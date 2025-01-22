Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Winter Storm hits Munson Army Health Center

    FORT LEAVENWORTH, KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    01.06.2025

    Video by Maria Christina Yager 

    Munson Army Health Center Public Affairs

    B-roll documents aftermath of a winter storm Jan. 4-5, where 11.5 inches of snow fell in 24 hours. Due to blizzard condition the day prior, snow removal was not possible until the winds declined. Within 24 hours of filming, medical company Soldiers cleared walkways and entrances so the MTF could reopen.

    Date Taken: 01.06.2025
    Date Posted: 01.22.2025 13:06
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 950212
    VIRIN: 250106-O-OT285-3801
    Filename: DOD_110778106
    Length: 00:01:07
    Location: FORT LEAVENWORTH, KANSAS, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, Winter Storm hits Munson Army Health Center, by Maria Christina Yager, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Munson Army Health Center

    Winter Storm
    Vertical Video

