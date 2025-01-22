Winter Storm hits Munson Army Health Center

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.





B-roll documents aftermath of a winter storm Jan. 4-5, where 11.5 inches of snow fell in 24 hours. Due to blizzard condition the day prior, snow removal was not possible until the winds declined. Within 24 hours of filming, medical company Soldiers cleared walkways and entrances so the MTF could reopen.