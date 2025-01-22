Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USMB performs at the National Prayer Service

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    01.21.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Alexander Nottingham 

    Joint Task Force-National Capital Region

    “The President’s Own” United States Marine Band performs during the National Prayer Service at the Washington National Cathedral in Washington, D.C., Jan. 21, 2025. Created by an act of Congress in 1798, the band is the oldest professional musical organization in the United States. (DoD video by Senior Airman Alexander Nottingham)

    Date Taken: 01.21.2025
    Date Posted: 01.22.2025 11:22
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 950206
    VIRIN: 250121-F-EQ797-1114
    Filename: DOD_110778015
    Length: 00:01:34
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    TAGS

    National Cathedral
    60thPresidentialInauguration
    PI60
    USMB

