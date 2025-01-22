USMB performs at the National Prayer Service

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



“The President’s Own” United States Marine Band performs during the National Prayer Service at the Washington National Cathedral in Washington, D.C., Jan. 21, 2025. Created by an act of Congress in 1798, the band is the oldest professional musical organization in the United States. (DoD video by Senior Airman Alexander Nottingham)