10th Mountain Division conducts capability testing on the Next Generation Tactical Vehicle-Hybrid during Combined Resolve 25-1

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Nicholas Chavez, an air traffic control specialist assigned to 3rd Brigade, 10th Mountain Division, describes the features and capabilities of the Amy's new Next Generation Tactical Vehicle-Hybrid prototype during Combined Resolve 25-01 at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center, Hohenfels Training Area, Hohenfels, Germany, Jan. 14, 2025. The Next Generation Tactical Vehicle-Hybrid (NGTV-H) is a diesel-electric light reconnaissance vehicle. During Combined Resolve 25-1, the U.S. Army is implementing its Transformation in Contact initiative, utilizing new technologies and systems designed to enhance its warfighting readiness and ability to respond to crisis or conflict.
(U.S. Army video by Sgt. Chandler Coats)
