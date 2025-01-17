video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/950199" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

This U.S. Army video highlights the significance of the Polish Apache Initiative's second summit taking place at the Katterbach Army Airfield, U.S. Army Garrison Ansbach, Germany, Jan. 22-24, 2025. The Apache Initiative Summit Program is a series of focused leader engagements that increase interoperability by discussing command and control, tactics and training, and maintenance. Implemented by U.S. Army V Corps and hosted by 12th Combat Aviation Brigade, the summit builds interoperability and collective training proficiency by employing AH-64 units in multinational training events. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Jennifer Posy)