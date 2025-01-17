This U.S. Army video highlights the significance of the Polish Apache Initiative's second summit taking place at the Katterbach Army Airfield, U.S. Army Garrison Ansbach, Germany, Jan. 22-24, 2025. The Apache Initiative Summit Program is a series of focused leader engagements that increase interoperability by discussing command and control, tactics and training, and maintenance. Implemented by U.S. Army V Corps and hosted by 12th Combat Aviation Brigade, the summit builds interoperability and collective training proficiency by employing AH-64 units in multinational training events. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Jennifer Posy)
|Date Taken:
|01.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.22.2025 08:12
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|950199
|VIRIN:
|250122-A-PP133-2189
|Filename:
|DOD_110777785
|Length:
|00:00:47
|Location:
|ANSBACH, BAYERN, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
