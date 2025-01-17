Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Polish Apache Initiative

    ANSBACH, BAYERN, GERMANY

    01.22.2025

    Video by Spc. Jennifer Posy 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    This U.S. Army video highlights the significance of the Polish Apache Initiative's second summit taking place at the Katterbach Army Airfield, U.S. Army Garrison Ansbach, Germany, Jan. 22-24, 2025. The Apache Initiative Summit Program is a series of focused leader engagements that increase interoperability by discussing command and control, tactics and training, and maintenance. Implemented by U.S. Army V Corps and hosted by 12th Combat Aviation Brigade, the summit builds interoperability and collective training proficiency by employing AH-64 units in multinational training events. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Jennifer Posy)

    Date Taken: 01.22.2025
    Date Posted: 01.22.2025 08:12
    Location: ANSBACH, BAYERN, DE

    TAGS

    12CAB
    StrongerTogether
    WeAreNATO
    TrainToWin
    VictoryCorps
    FightAsOne

