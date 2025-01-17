Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bomber Task Force 25-1 21 January 25 landing

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    01.21.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Alec Carlberg 

    28th Bomb Wing

    A U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer assigned to the 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron from Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D., lands at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Jan. 21, 2025, after completing a mission to support Bomber Task Force 25-1. Bomber missions demonstrate the credibility of our forces to address a complex and uncertain security environment. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Alec Carlberg)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.21.2025
    Date Posted: 01.22.2025 06:13
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 950195
    VIRIN: 250121-F-DW056-1001
    Filename: DOD_110777687
    Length: 00:00:33
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bomber Task Force 25-1 21 January 25 landing, by A1C Alec Carlberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    PACAF
    #airforce
    ellsworh afb
    Bomber Task Force
    #b-1blancer
    Bomber Task Force 25-1

