A U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer assigned to the 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron from Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D., lands at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Jan. 21, 2025, after completing a mission to support Bomber Task Force 25-1. Bomber missions demonstrate the credibility of our forces to address a complex and uncertain security environment. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Alec Carlberg)
|Date Taken:
|01.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.22.2025 06:13
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|950195
|VIRIN:
|250121-F-DW056-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110777687
|Length:
|00:00:33
|Location:
|ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Bomber Task Force 25-1 21 January 25 landing, by A1C Alec Carlberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
