    NFC Championship salute video

    01.20.2025

    Video by Spc. Kyle Kimble and Spc. Jaidyn Moore

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Army Soldiers on rotation at Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base (MKAB), Romania, salute the American Flag, Jan. 21, 2025. The national anthem, like other national symbols of a country, represents the tradition, history, and beliefs of a nation and its people. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Jaidyn Moore)

    Date Taken: 01.20.2025
    Date Posted: 01.22.2025 04:22
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 950194
    VIRIN: 250121-A-YI872-3154
    Filename: DOD_110777671
    Length: 00:01:21
    Location: ROMANIA, RO

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NFC Championship salute video, by SPC Kyle Kimble and SPC Jaidyn Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    romania
    salute
    superbowl
    flag
    nfc
    VCORPS

