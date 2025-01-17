NFC Championship shoutout video

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/950192" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Soldiers on rotation at Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base (MKAB), Romania, shout out their favorite football teams ahead of the National Football Conference Championship, Jan. 21, 2025. The NFC is one of the two conferences of the National Football League, the highest level of professional American football in the United States. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Jaidyn Moore)