U.S. Army Soldiers on rotation at Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base (MKAB), Romania, shout out their favorite football teams ahead of the National Football Conference Championship, Jan. 21, 2025. The NFC is one of the two conferences of the National Football League, the highest level of professional American football in the United States. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Jaidyn Moore)
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.22.2025 04:25
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|950192
|VIRIN:
|250121-A-YI872-1493
|Filename:
|DOD_110777669
|Length:
|00:00:13
|Location:
|ROMANIA, RO
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, NFC Championship shoutout video, by SPC Kyle Kimble and SPC Jaidyn Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.