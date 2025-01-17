Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ROMANIA, ROMANIA

    01.20.2025

    Video by Spc. Kyle Kimble and Spc. Jaidyn Moore

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Army Soldiers on rotation at Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base (MKAB), Romania, shout out their favorite football teams ahead of the National Football Conference Championship, Jan. 21, 2025. The NFC is one of the two conferences of the National Football League, the highest level of professional American football in the United States. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Jaidyn Moore)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2025
    Date Posted: 01.22.2025 04:25
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 950192
    VIRIN: 250121-A-YI872-1493
    Filename: DOD_110777669
    Length: 00:00:13
    Location: ROMANIA, RO

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NFC Championship shoutout video, by SPC Kyle Kimble and SPC Jaidyn Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    romania
    nfl
    salute
    Superbowl
    nfc
    VCORPS

