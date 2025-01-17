Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sgt. Jacob Kuch Spotlight: Legacy of Family Service in the U.S. Army

    HOHENFELS, BAYERN, GERMANY

    01.14.2025

    Video by Pfc. Sar Paw 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Army Sgt. Jacob Kuch, an infantryman assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 30th Infantry Regiment, 10th Mountain Division, discusses his family history of military service and his motivations for serving, during the Combine Resolved 25-1 exercise at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center in Hohenfels, Germany, Jan. 14, 2025. For 250 years, the U.S. Army has provided endless possibilities and opportunities for service to our nation. With over 200 career choices for soldiers and more than 500 paths available for civilians, the Army's opportunities are as diverse as the people who make up the force and the country they serve. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Sar Paw)

    Date Taken: 01.14.2025
    Date Posted: 01.22.2025 03:59
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 950191
    VIRIN: 250121-A-GV482-1001
    Filename: DOD_110777659
    Length: 00:01:12
    Location: HOHENFELS, BAYERN, DE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sgt. Jacob Kuch Spotlight: Legacy of Family Service in the U.S. Army, by PFC Sar Paw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    EUCOM
    VCorps
    StrongerTogether
    CombinedResolve
    Traintowin
    ABD250

