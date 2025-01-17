Sgt. Jacob Kuch Spotlight: Legacy of Family Service in the U.S. Army

U.S. Army Sgt. Jacob Kuch, an infantryman assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 30th Infantry Regiment, 10th Mountain Division, discusses his family history of military service and his motivations for serving, during the Combine Resolved 25-1 exercise at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center in Hohenfels, Germany, Jan. 14, 2025. For 250 years, the U.S. Army has provided endless possibilities and opportunities for service to our nation. With over 200 career choices for soldiers and more than 500 paths available for civilians, the Army's opportunities are as diverse as the people who make up the force and the country they serve. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Sar Paw)
