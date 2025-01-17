Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Army Forces assist with Pre-deployment Training for Estonian Forces

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ESTONIA

    01.21.2025

    Video by Sgt. Kourtney Nunnery 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 277th Aviation Regiment, 1st Calvary Division, assist the Estonian Scouts Personnel Security Detachment on pre-deployment training in Tallinn, Estonia, Jan. 21, 2025. The U.S. involvement consisted of transporting distinguished visitors to a landing zone in Tallinn, Estonia and waiting for communication to return to site and assist in the evacuation of the DV’s and the PSD teams. Between airlifts, the Estonian detachment, under the guidance of U.S. Secret Service personnel, simulated a green on green live fire event during a foreign military training graduation. The Estonian forces were tested on their ability to navigate the situation and enact proper procedures. This exercise showcases the interoperability between forces and strengthens partnership with effective communication and mutual respect. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Kourtney Nunnery)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.21.2025
    Date Posted: 01.22.2025 03:23
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 950190
    VIRIN: 250121-A-WB532-4973
    Filename: DOD_110777603
    Length: 00:01:44
    Location: EE
    Hometown: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
    Hometown: TALLINN, HARJUMAA, EE
    Hometown: POZNAN, PL

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Forces assist with Pre-deployment Training for Estonian Forces, by SGT Kourtney Nunnery, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NATO
    Estonia
    Interoperability
    UH60 Blackhawk
    VCORPS
    StrongerTogether

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download