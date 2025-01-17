U.S. Army Forces assist with Pre-deployment Training for Estonian Forces

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/950190" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 277th Aviation Regiment, 1st Calvary Division, assist the Estonian Scouts Personnel Security Detachment on pre-deployment training in Tallinn, Estonia, Jan. 21, 2025. The U.S. involvement consisted of transporting distinguished visitors to a landing zone in Tallinn, Estonia and waiting for communication to return to site and assist in the evacuation of the DV’s and the PSD teams. Between airlifts, the Estonian detachment, under the guidance of U.S. Secret Service personnel, simulated a green on green live fire event during a foreign military training graduation. The Estonian forces were tested on their ability to navigate the situation and enact proper procedures. This exercise showcases the interoperability between forces and strengthens partnership with effective communication and mutual respect. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Kourtney Nunnery)