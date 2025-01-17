U.S. Army Forces assist with Pre-deployment Training for Estonian Forces

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 277th Aviation Regiment, 1st Calvary Division, assist the Estonian Scouts Personnel Security Detachment on pre-deployment training in Tallinn, Estonia, Jan. 21, 2025. The U.S. involvement consisted of transporting distinguished visitors to a landing zone in Tallinn, Estonia and waiting for communication to return to site and assist in the evacuation of the DV’s and the PSD teams. Between airlifts, the Estonian detachment, under the guidance of U.S. Secret Service personnel, simulated a green on green live fire event during a foreign military training graduation. The Estonian forces were tested on their ability to navigate the situation and enact proper procedures. This exercise showcases the interoperability between forces and strengthens partnership with effective communication and mutual respect. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Kourtney Nunnery)
|01.21.2025
|01.22.2025 03:23
|B-Roll
|950190
|250121-A-WB532-4973
|DOD_110777603
|00:01:44
|EE
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
|TALLINN, HARJUMAA, EE
|POZNAN, PL
|0
|0
