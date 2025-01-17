Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PACAF Command Chief Holiday Greeting

    JAPAN

    12.17.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Michael Flesch 

    Media Center - Japan

    U.S. Air Force CMSgt Katie McCool, Pacific Air Forces Command Chief, gives a holiday greeting to Airmen and Guardians serving throughout Japan.

    Date Taken: 12.17.2024
    Date Posted: 01.22.2025 02:28
    Category: Greetings
    Location: JP

    Japan, PACAF, holiday

