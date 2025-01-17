U.S. Marines learn jungle survival techniques during a company jungle exercise at the Jungle Warfare Training Center, Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 14, 2024. The week-long course teaches Marines survival skills and increases proficiency in fighting in a jungle environment. The Marines are forward deployed in the Indo-Pacific under 4th Marines, 3d Marine Division as part of the Unit Deployment Program. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Noah Masog)
|Date Taken:
|12.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.22.2025 03:16
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|950185
|VIRIN:
|241214-M-EE367-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110777531
|Length:
|00:03:47
|Location:
|JUNGLE WARFARE TRAINING CENTER, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 4th Marines Learn Jungle Survival Techniques, by Cpl Noah Masog, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
