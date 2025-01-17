Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    4th Marines Learn Jungle Survival Techniques

    JUNGLE WARFARE TRAINING CENTER, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    12.13.2024

    Video by Cpl. Noah Masog  

    3d Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines learn jungle survival techniques during a company jungle exercise at the Jungle Warfare Training Center, Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 14, 2024. The week-long course teaches Marines survival skills and increases proficiency in fighting in a jungle environment. The Marines are forward deployed in the Indo-Pacific under 4th Marines, 3d Marine Division as part of the Unit Deployment Program. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Noah Masog)

    Date Taken: 12.13.2024
    Date Posted: 01.22.2025 03:16
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 950185
    VIRIN: 241214-M-EE367-1001
    Filename: DOD_110777531
    Length: 00:03:47
    Location: JUNGLE WARFARE TRAINING CENTER, OKINAWA, JP

