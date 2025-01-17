U.S. Marines assess a simulated casualty at a casualty evacuation lane during the Golf Company Jungle Exercise at the Jungle Warfare Training Center, Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 13, 2024. The week-long course teaches Marines survival skills and increases proficiency in fighting in a jungle environment. The Marines are forward deployed in the Indo-Pacific under 4th Marines, 3d Marine Division as part of the Unit Deployment Program. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Noah Masog)
|Date Taken:
|12.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.22.2025 03:16
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|950184
|VIRIN:
|241213-M-EE367-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110777530
|Length:
|00:07:05
|Location:
|JUNGLE WARFARE TRAINING CENTER, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 4th Marines Assess Simulated Casualties during Jungle Evacuation Lane, by Cpl Noah Masog, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
