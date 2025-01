4th Marines Assess Simulated Casualties during Jungle Evacuation Lane

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines assess a simulated casualty at a casualty evacuation lane during the Golf Company Jungle Exercise at the Jungle Warfare Training Center, Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 13, 2024. The week-long course teaches Marines survival skills and increases proficiency in fighting in a jungle environment. The Marines are forward deployed in the Indo-Pacific under 4th Marines, 3d Marine Division as part of the Unit Deployment Program. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Noah Masog)