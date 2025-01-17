Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Frostbite Run 2025

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    01.19.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Marcus Taylor 

    AFN Tokyo

    Pacific update video highlighting the Frostbite Run hosted by the Yokota Striders Running Club on Sunday, January 19th.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.19.2025
    Date Posted: 01.22.2025 00:27
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 950182
    VIRIN: 250119-F-BS430-1001
    Filename: DOD_110777513
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Frostbite Run 2025, by SrA Marcus Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Japan
    Tokyo
    Yokota
    Frostbite
    Run
    Striders

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download