    Pacific News: Jan. 14, 2025

    JAPAN

    01.14.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Destani Hill 

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific News: In Japan, U.S. Marines assigned to the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit conducted fast-rope exercises. Also in Japan, the 31st MEU detonated explosive charges during an urban breaching range. In the South China Sea, the USS Carl Vinson conducts routine flight operations.

    Date Taken: 01.14.2025
    Date Posted: 01.22.2025 00:15
    Location: JP

    Japan
    South China Sea
    31st MEU
    USS Carl Vinson
    PNB

