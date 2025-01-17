Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Secretary Blinken Visits Yokota

    JAPAN

    01.08.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Kevin Holloway 

    Media Center - Japan

    Secretary of state Antony Blinken traveled to Japan to meet with Japanese foreign minister Iwaya Takeshi in Tokyo. Blinken and Takeshi discussed the immense achievements in the U.S.- j=Japan alliance during the last 4 years and reaffirms that the U.S. and Japan stand shoulder to shoulder as allies in a truly global partnership. Secretary Blinken also recognized seven members of team Yokota for their efforts at Yokota air base during his final visit to the Indo-Pacific. This visit is part of secretary Blinken’s final expected trip to Asia and Europe, where he is scheduled to visit the republic of Korea, Japan, France, and the holy see.

    Date Taken: 01.08.2025
    Date Posted: 01.22.2025 00:06
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 950180
    VIRIN: 250108-F-QH602-5563
    Filename: DOD_110777509
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    Secretary of State

