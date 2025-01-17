Secretary Blinken Visits Yokota

Secretary of state Antony Blinken traveled to Japan to meet with Japanese foreign minister Iwaya Takeshi in Tokyo. Blinken and Takeshi discussed the immense achievements in the U.S.- j=Japan alliance during the last 4 years and reaffirms that the U.S. and Japan stand shoulder to shoulder as allies in a truly global partnership. Secretary Blinken also recognized seven members of team Yokota for their efforts at Yokota air base during his final visit to the Indo-Pacific. This visit is part of secretary Blinken’s final expected trip to Asia and Europe, where he is scheduled to visit the republic of Korea, Japan, France, and the holy see.
