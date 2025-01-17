On this Pacific News: Yokota participated in a joint, multilateral exhibition for the annual New Year’s Jumps hosted by the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force at Camp Narashino, Japan. Adm. Kim Myung-soo, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, welcomed Gen. Xavier Brunson, Commander of the ROK-U.S. Combined Forces Command, during his first visit to the JCS.
|Date Taken:
|01.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.22.2025 00:01
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|950179
|VIRIN:
|250117-F-WN543-9733
|Filename:
|DOD_110777504
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Pacific News: Jan. 17, 2025, by SSgt JaNae Jensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
