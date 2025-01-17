Pacific News: Jan. 17, 2025

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



On this Pacific News: Yokota participated in a joint, multilateral exhibition for the annual New Year’s Jumps hosted by the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force at Camp Narashino, Japan. Adm. Kim Myung-soo, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, welcomed Gen. Xavier Brunson, Commander of the ROK-U.S. Combined Forces Command, during his first visit to the JCS.