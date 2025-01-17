Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pacific News: Jan. 17, 2025

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    01.17.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. JaNae Jensen  

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific News: Yokota participated in a joint, multilateral exhibition for the annual New Year’s Jumps hosted by the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force at Camp Narashino, Japan. Adm. Kim Myung-soo, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, welcomed Gen. Xavier Brunson, Commander of the ROK-U.S. Combined Forces Command, during his first visit to the JCS.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.17.2025
    Date Posted: 01.22.2025 00:01
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 950179
    VIRIN: 250117-F-WN543-9733
    Filename: DOD_110777504
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific News: Jan. 17, 2025, by SSgt JaNae Jensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    News
    Japan
    Pacific
    JCS
    New Year
    ROK

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download