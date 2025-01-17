B-roll: German PAO visit

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Soldiers with the Pennsylvania National Guard’s Eastern Army National Guard Aviation Training Site host public affairs and aviation personnel with the German armed forces during a tour at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, Jan. 21, 2025. The German team visited Fort Indiantown Gap to document some of the training opportunities in the U.S. that are offered to German service members. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Maj. Travis Mueller)