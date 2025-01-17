Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-roll: German PAO visit

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    01.21.2025

    Video by Maj. Travis Mueller 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Pennsylvania National Guard

    U.S. Soldiers with the Pennsylvania National Guard’s Eastern Army National Guard Aviation Training Site host public affairs and aviation personnel with the German armed forces during a tour at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, Jan. 21, 2025. The German team visited Fort Indiantown Gap to document some of the training opportunities in the U.S. that are offered to German service members. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Maj. Travis Mueller)

    Date Taken: 01.21.2025
    Date Posted: 01.21.2025 23:21
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, US

    Germany

    Fort Indiantown Gap

    Aviation

    Army National Guard

    TAGS

    Pennsylvania National Guard
    Fort Indiantown Gap
    partnership
    aviation
    German armed forces
    Eastern Army National Guard Aviation Training Site

