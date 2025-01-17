The U.S. Army Herald Trumpets and U.S. Army Field Band performed during the 60th Presidential Inauguration parade at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., Jan. 20, 2025. The parade featured various civil organizations, schools, and bands that all had the opportunity to support inaugural events. (DoD video by Tech. Sgt. Jordan Thompson)
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.21.2025 16:08
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|950151
|VIRIN:
|250121-D-OP274-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110776889
|Length:
|00:09:59
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Bands support inaugural parade, by TSgt Jordan Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.