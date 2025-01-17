President Donald Trump was honored during the Inaugural Parade at the Capitol One Arena, in Washington, D.C., Jan. 20, 2025. The inaugural parade included performances from military bands, law enforcement, high schools, and colleges. (DoD video by Lance Cpl. Federico Marquez)
|01.20.2025
|01.21.2025 16:09
|B-Roll
|950150
|250120-D-FD063-1001
|DOD_110776845
|00:02:03
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|0
|0
This work, 60th Presidential Inauguration Parade, by LCpl Federico Marquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
