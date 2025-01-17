Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    60th Presidential Inauguration Parade

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Federico Marquez 

    Joint Task Force-National Capital Region

    President Donald Trump was honored during the Inaugural Parade at the Capitol One Arena, in Washington, D.C., Jan. 20, 2025. The inaugural parade included performances from military bands, law enforcement, high schools, and colleges. (DoD video by Lance Cpl. Federico Marquez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2025
    Date Posted: 01.21.2025 16:09
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 950150
    VIRIN: 250120-D-FD063-1001
    Filename: DOD_110776845
    Length: 00:02:03
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 60th Presidential Inauguration Parade, by LCpl Federico Marquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    60thPresidentialInauguration
    PI60

