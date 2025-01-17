Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mount Morris Dam Winter Impacts

    BUFFALO, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    01.21.2025

    Video by Kaylee Wendt 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    Winter transforms Mount Morris Dam into a breathtaking landscape but also presents some challenges, Buffalo, New York, Jan. 21, 2025. The dedicated team at the Mount Morris Dam works year-round to ensure the dam operates efficiently in protecting areas down stream. (U.S. Army video by Kaylee Wendt)

    USACE
    Corps of Engineers
    Winter
    Buffalo District
    Mount Morris Dam

