Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Essayons with Vocals

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BUFFALO, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    01.21.2025

    Video by Kaylee Wendt 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    The US Army Corps of Engineers motto; Essayons means ‘Let us try’ and is fitting for the people within USACE who are engineering solutions for our Nation’s toughest challenges every day, Buffalo, New York, Jan. 21, 2025. This song is in a sing-a-long format to make the song more accessible to the newest members of the US Army Corps of Engineers. (U.S. Army video by Kaylee Wendt)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.21.2025
    Date Posted: 01.21.2025 13:43
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 950134
    VIRIN: 250121-A-FB511-5672
    Filename: DOD_110776627
    Length: 00:01:01
    Location: BUFFALO, NEW YORK, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Essayons with Vocals, by Kaylee Wendt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    Corps of Engineers
    Essayons
    Buffalo District

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download