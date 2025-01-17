The US Army Corps of Engineers motto; Essayons means ‘Let us try’ and is fitting for the people within USACE who are engineering solutions for our Nation’s toughest challenges every day, Buffalo, New York, Jan. 21, 2025. This song is in a sing-a-long format to make the song more accessible to the newest members of the US Army Corps of Engineers. (U.S. Army video by Kaylee Wendt)
|Date Taken:
|01.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.21.2025 13:43
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|950134
|VIRIN:
|250121-A-FB511-5672
|Filename:
|DOD_110776627
|Length:
|00:01:01
|Location:
|BUFFALO, NEW YORK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Essayons with Vocals, by Kaylee Wendt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.