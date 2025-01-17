Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Commander in Chief Ball B-Roll Extended

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2025

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Hetlage 

    Joint Task Force-National Capital Region

    U.S. service members, their families and other citizens attend the Commander in Chief Ball at Washington, D.C., Jan. 20, 2025. The ball included a performance by various military personnel including the “The President’s Own” U.S. Marine Band with President Donald J. Trump providing a speech to the crowd. (DoD video by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Hetlage)

    Date Taken: 01.20.2025
    Date Posted: 01.21.2025 15:48
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 950128
    VIRIN: 250120-F-SZ986-9389
    Filename: DOD_110776583
    Length: 00:07:32
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Commander in Chief Ball B-Roll Extended, by TSgt Anthony Hetlage, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    60thPresidentialInauguration
    PI60

