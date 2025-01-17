Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Gasparilla Bowl: USSOCOM Para-Commando team conducts a flyover over Tampa Bay

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    12.20.2024

    Video by Airman Monique Stober 

    6th Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Special Operations Command Para-Commando Demonstration team conducts a flyover during the annual Gasparilla Bowl in Tampa, Florida, Dec. 20, 2024. The demonstration team partnered with members of the U.S. Army Reserve, A company, 5th Battalion, 159th Aviation Regiment, located at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, to conduct a flyover during Tampa Bay’s Gasparilla Bowl. The demonstration team is dedicated to informing the public about USSOCOM and the contributions of more than 70,000 Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen, Marines and Department of Defense civilians in more than 70 countries around the globe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Monique Stober)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.20.2024
    Date Posted: 01.21.2025 12:52
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 950127
    VIRIN: 241220-F-RI626-1001
    Filename: DOD_110776569
    Length: 00:02:20
    Location: TAMPA, FLORIDA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Gasparilla Bowl: USSOCOM Para-Commando team conducts a flyover over Tampa Bay, by Amn Monique Stober, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Black Hawk
    Flyover
    UH-60
    USSOCOM
    Paracammandos
    Gasparilla Bowl 2024

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download