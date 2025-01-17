Gasparilla Bowl: USSOCOM Para-Commando team conducts a flyover over Tampa Bay

U.S. Special Operations Command Para-Commando Demonstration team conducts a flyover during the annual Gasparilla Bowl in Tampa, Florida, Dec. 20, 2024. The demonstration team partnered with members of the U.S. Army Reserve, A company, 5th Battalion, 159th Aviation Regiment, located at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, to conduct a flyover during Tampa Bay’s Gasparilla Bowl. The demonstration team is dedicated to informing the public about USSOCOM and the contributions of more than 70,000 Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen, Marines and Department of Defense civilians in more than 70 countries around the globe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Monique Stober)
|Date Taken:
|12.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.21.2025 12:52
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|950127
|VIRIN:
|241220-F-RI626-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110776569
|Length:
|00:02:20
|Location:
|TAMPA, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
