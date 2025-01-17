Liberty Ball B-Roll

U.S. service members, their families and other citizens attend the Liberty Ball in Washington, D.C., Jan. 20, 2025 in honor of President Donald Trump. The event was geared toward the president's supporters and included musical performances from the United States Air Force Band and other artists. (DoD video by Tech. Sgt. Anastasia Tompkins)
