    Liberty Ball B-Roll

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2025

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Anastasia Tompkins 

    Joint Task Force-National Capital Region

    U.S. service members, their families and other citizens attend the Liberty Ball in Washington, D.C., Jan. 20, 2025 in honor of President Donald Trump. The event was geared toward the president's supporters and included musical performances from the United States Air Force Band and other artists. (DoD video by Tech. Sgt. Anastasia Tompkins)

    Date Taken: 01.20.2025
    Date Posted: 01.21.2025 15:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 950126
    VIRIN: 250120-F-XJ149-3061
    Filename: DOD_110776554
    Length: 00:04:05
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Liberty Ball B-Roll, by TSgt Anastasia Tompkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    60thPresidentialInauguration
    PI60

