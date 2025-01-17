Liberty Ball B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. service members, their families and other citizens attend the Liberty Ball in Washington, D.C., Jan. 20, 2025 in honor of President Donald Trump. The event was geared toward the president's supporters and included musical performances from the United States Air Force Band and other artists. (DoD video by Tech. Sgt. Anastasia Tompkins)