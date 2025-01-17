This video features footage of U.S. Space Force ROTC cadets completing a Tactical Combat Casualty Care course and marching at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, during a Field Exercise event in June 2024 (U.S. Space Force video by Mr. Jamie Chapman, TSgt Kirsten Brandes, A1C Jamie Echols, and A1C William Pugh).
|Date Taken:
|06.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.21.2025 12:11
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|950119
|VIRIN:
|240630-F-RR403-8464
|Filename:
|DOD_110776508
|Length:
|00:05:42
|Location:
|MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, USSF ROTC cadets learn TCCC B-roll, by TSgt Kirsten Brandes and SrA William Pugh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.