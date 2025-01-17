Theater Blood Promo Video

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Joint Operational Medicine Information Systems program management office’s new theater blood management application improves blood accessibility and tracking for military members across the globe. This video provides an overview of how this product saves lives and elevates the critical care of our warfighters