The Joint Operational Medicine Information Systems program management office’s new theater blood management application improves blood accessibility and tracking for military members across the globe. This video provides an overview of how this product saves lives and elevates the critical care of our warfighters
|Date Taken:
|01.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.21.2025 11:58
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|950114
|VIRIN:
|250121-O-RF869-3432
|Filename:
|DOD_110776458
|Length:
|00:04:42
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Theater Blood Promo Video, by Dana Crudo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
