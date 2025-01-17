Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Theater Blood Promo Video

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    01.21.2025

    Video by Dana Crudo 

    Defense Health Agency

    The Joint Operational Medicine Information Systems program management office’s new theater blood management application improves blood accessibility and tracking for military members across the globe. This video provides an overview of how this product saves lives and elevates the critical care of our warfighters

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.21.2025
    Date Posted: 01.21.2025 11:58
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 950114
    VIRIN: 250121-O-RF869-3432
    Filename: DOD_110776458
    Length: 00:04:42
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Theater Blood Promo Video, by Dana Crudo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    JOMIS, joint, blood, PEO DHMS, DOD, Theater

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download