Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MWR Library Program PSA

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    12.01.2024

    Video by Michael Stevenson 

    Marine and Family Programs

    The Marine Corps MWR Library Program enriches the lives of our military community by fostering opportunities for connection and providing equitable access to knowledge, innovation, and creativity.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.01.2024
    Date Posted: 01.21.2025 10:56
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 950101
    VIRIN: 241201-M-JB228-6564
    Filename: DOD_110776331
    Length: 00:01:11
    Location: VIRGINIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MWR Library Program PSA, by Michael Stevenson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USMC
    mccs
    library
    mwr

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download