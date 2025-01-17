Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Prayer Breakfast

    VICENZA, ITALY

    01.16.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Yesenia Carrero-Jimenez 

    AFN Vicenza

    The Vicenza Community of Color hosted a Prayer Breakfast in honor to the Legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. at Golden Lion. Where different people share the impact Dr. Martin Luther King legacy have on them.

    Interview: Dr. Florence Lewis

    Legacy
    MLK
    Army
    AFN Vicenza
    Ederle
    Vicenza Community of Color

