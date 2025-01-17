10th Mountain Division Soldier delves into the operation of the Infantry Squad Vehicle during Combine Resolve 25-1

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Anthony Williams, a scout platoon sergeant assigned to 2nd Battalion, 2nd Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade, 10th Mountain Division explains the Infantry Squad Vehicle at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center, Hohenfels Training Area, Hohenfels, Germany, Jan. 14, 2025. The Infantry Squad Vehicle is a lightweight, all-terrain vehicle designed to provide infantry squads with a highly mobile and versatile platform for transporting personnel and equipment. The ISV is designed to operate in a variety of environments, including rugged and austere terrain, and is equipped with advanced technology to enhance situational awareness and communication. During Combined Resolve 25-1, the U.S. Army is implementing its Transformation in Contact initiative, utilizing new technologies and systems designed to enhance its warfighting readiness and ability to respond to crisis or conflict. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Rayonne Bissant)