Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    10th Mountain Division Soldier delves into the operation of the Infantry Squad Vehicle during Combine Resolve 25-1

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HOHENFELS, BAYERN, GERMANY

    01.14.2025

    Video by Pfc. Rayonne Bissant 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Anthony Williams, a scout platoon sergeant assigned to 2nd Battalion, 2nd Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade, 10th Mountain Division explains the Infantry Squad Vehicle at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center, Hohenfels Training Area, Hohenfels, Germany, Jan. 14, 2025. The Infantry Squad Vehicle is a lightweight, all-terrain vehicle designed to provide infantry squads with a highly mobile and versatile platform for transporting personnel and equipment. The ISV is designed to operate in a variety of environments, including rugged and austere terrain, and is equipped with advanced technology to enhance situational awareness and communication. During Combined Resolve 25-1, the U.S. Army is implementing its Transformation in Contact initiative, utilizing new technologies and systems designed to enhance its warfighting readiness and ability to respond to crisis or conflict. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Rayonne Bissant)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.14.2025
    Date Posted: 01.21.2025 09:46
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 950087
    VIRIN: 250114-A-BK800-4259
    Filename: DOD_110776237
    Length: 00:00:39
    Location: HOHENFELS, BAYERN, DE
    Hometown: HOHENFELS, BAYERN, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 10th Mountain Division Soldier delves into the operation of the Infantry Squad Vehicle during Combine Resolve 25-1, by PFC Rayonne Bissant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    StrongerTogether
    CombinedResolve
    TrainToWin
    TransformationInContact

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download