    Extraction Cargo Parachute Assembly

    CHARLESTON, WEST VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    01.17.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Kaden Salmons 

    130th Airlift Wing

    Senior Airman Landon Stone, an air cargo technician assigned to 130th Mission Support Group, packs a 15 foot extraction cargo parachute at McLaughlin Air National Guard Base, Charleston, West Virginia, Jan. 17, 2025. The extraction cargo parachute is the most important component of airdrop systems, which helps pull loads from aircraft so they are delivered where they are needed most. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Kaden Salmons)

    Date Taken: 01.17.2025
    Date Posted: 01.21.2025 08:57
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 950082
    VIRIN: 250117-Z-KF734-1002
    Filename: DOD_110776194
    Length: 00:05:13
    Location: CHARLESTON, WEST VIRGINIA, US

    parachute
    drop
    WVANG
    130AW

