Extraction Cargo Parachute Assembly

Senior Airman Landon Stone, an air cargo technician assigned to 130th Mission Support Group, packs a 15 foot extraction cargo parachute at McLaughlin Air National Guard Base, Charleston, West Virginia, Jan. 17, 2025. The extraction cargo parachute is the most important component of airdrop systems, which helps pull loads from aircraft so they are delivered where they are needed most. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Kaden Salmons)