Ramstein Air Base is home to the Cross-Functional Airlift Support Personnel (CASPER) team, a volunteer organization that specializes in operations with the C-130J Super Hercules aircraft that call Ramstein home. Airmen can apply to join the CASPER team through their unit, joining a team created to accomplish loadmaster tasks and more to assist low-manned career fields. (Defense Media Activity video by Staff Sgt. Ryan C. Grossklag)
|Date Taken:
|01.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.21.2025 08:49
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|950075
|VIRIN:
|250117-F-GM327-4512
|Filename:
|DOD_110776183
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Ramstein CASPER team champions C-130 operations (720p w/graphics), by SSgt Ryan Grossklag, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.