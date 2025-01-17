Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ramstein CASPER team champions C-130 operations (720p w/graphics)

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    01.17.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Ryan Grossklag 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    Ramstein Air Base is home to the Cross-Functional Airlift Support Personnel (CASPER) team, a volunteer organization that specializes in operations with the C-130J Super Hercules aircraft that call Ramstein home. Airmen can apply to join the CASPER team through their unit, joining a team created to accomplish loadmaster tasks and more to assist low-manned career fields. (Defense Media Activity video by Staff Sgt. Ryan C. Grossklag)

    Date Taken: 01.17.2025
    Date Posted: 01.21.2025 08:49
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 950075
    VIRIN: 250117-F-GM327-4512
    Filename: DOD_110776183
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ramstein CASPER team champions C-130 operations (720p w/graphics), by SSgt Ryan Grossklag, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CASPER
    Ramstein
    C-130
    MST

