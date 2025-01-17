Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    10th Mountain Division Soldier discusses new STEED electric payload carrier during Combined Resolve 25-1

    HOHENFELS, BAYERN, GERMANY

    01.16.2025

    Video by Spc. Hunter Carpenter 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class John Siggers, an infantryman, assigned to 2nd Battalion, 4th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, explains the capabilities and details of the Army’s new Silent Tactical Energy Enhanced Dismount during exercise Combined Resolve 25-1 at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center, Hohenfels Training Area, Hohenfels, Germany, Jan. 16, 2025. The STEED is an all-terrain, electric payload mobility platform which is tactically silent and can carry up to 500 pounds for 15-30 miles over difficult terrain. During Combined Resolve 25-1, the U.S. Army is implementing its Transformation in Contact initiative, utilizing new technologies and systems designed to enhance its warfighting readiness and ability to respond to crisis or conflict. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Hunter Carpenter)

    Date Taken: 01.16.2025
    Date Posted: 01.21.2025 07:12
    Location: HOHENFELS, BAYERN, DE

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    StrongerTogether
    CombinedResolve
    TrainToWin
    VictoryCorps
    TransformationInContact

