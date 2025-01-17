10th Mountain Division Soldier discusses new STEED electric payload carrier during Combined Resolve 25-1

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/950071" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class John Siggers, an infantryman, assigned to 2nd Battalion, 4th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, explains the capabilities and details of the Army’s new Silent Tactical Energy Enhanced Dismount during exercise Combined Resolve 25-1 at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center, Hohenfels Training Area, Hohenfels, Germany, Jan. 16, 2025. The STEED is an all-terrain, electric payload mobility platform which is tactically silent and can carry up to 500 pounds for 15-30 miles over difficult terrain. During Combined Resolve 25-1, the U.S. Army is implementing its Transformation in Contact initiative, utilizing new technologies and systems designed to enhance its warfighting readiness and ability to respond to crisis or conflict. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Hunter Carpenter)