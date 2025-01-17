U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to 4th Battalion, 319th Airborne Field Artillery Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, conduct airborne operations into Bunker Drop Zone at the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Jan. 13, 2025. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army Contingency Response Force in Europe, capable of projecting ready forces anywhere in the U.S. European, Africa or Central Commands' areas of responsibility. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Randis Monroe)
|Date Taken:
|01.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.21.2025 03:08
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|950067
|VIRIN:
|250113-A-XB890-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110776066
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Sky Soldiers conduct Airborne Ops, by SSG Randis Monroe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.