U.S. service members, their families and other citizens attend the Commander in Chief Ball at Washington, D.C., Jan. 20, 2025. The ball was attended by President Donald Trump, and aims to honor U.S. military service members each inauguration. (DoD video by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Hetlage)
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.21.2025 02:24
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|950065
|VIRIN:
|250120-D-SZ986-8590
|Filename:
|DOD_110776032
|Length:
|00:01:42
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Commander in Chief Ball B-Roll, by TSgt Anthony Hetlage, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.