Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Service members support 60th Presidential Inauguration

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2025

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Anastasia Tompkins 

    Joint Task Force-National Capital Region

    U.S. service members support the 60th Presidential Inauguration at the Liberty Ball at the Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C., Jan. 20, 2025. Military bands honor, inspire and connect with communities all over the world, reaching over six million listeners at over five thousand live and televised performances each year. (DoD video by Tech. Sgt. Anastasia Tompkins)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2025
    Date Posted: 01.21.2025 02:23
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 950064
    VIRIN: 250120-F-XJ149-7680
    Filename: DOD_110776019
    Length: 00:01:04
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Service members support 60th Presidential Inauguration, by TSgt Anastasia Tompkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    60thPresidentialInauguration
    PI60

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download