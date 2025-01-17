U.S. service members support the 60th Presidential Inauguration at the Liberty Ball at the Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C., Jan. 20, 2025. Military bands honor, inspire and connect with communities all over the world, reaching over six million listeners at over five thousand live and televised performances each year. (DoD video by Tech. Sgt. Anastasia Tompkins)
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.21.2025 02:23
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|950064
|VIRIN:
|250120-F-XJ149-7680
|Filename:
|DOD_110776019
|Length:
|00:01:04
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Service members support 60th Presidential Inauguration, by TSgt Anastasia Tompkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.