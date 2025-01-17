U.S. service members throughout the Department of Defense prepare to provide security for the Inaugural Parade for the 60th Presidental Inauguration at Capitol One Arena in Washington, D.C., Jan. 20, 2025. Various military units provided ceremonial, honor guard and other support to inaugural events. (DoD video by Senior Airman Kadielle Shaw)
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.20.2025 22:45
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|950053
|VIRIN:
|250120-D-XI961-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110775818
|Length:
|00:01:27
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, DoD Supports 60th Presidential Inauguration, by SrA Kadielle Shaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.