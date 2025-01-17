video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/950050" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Service members across all branches of the U.S. Armed Forces conduct a Final Honors Ceremony at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., Jan 20, 2025. Throughout the inaugural period, active duty and with Reserve and National Guard components conducted ceremonial, honor guard and other support to the 60th Presidential Inauguration.