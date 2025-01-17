60th Presidential Inauguration

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S Army Soldiers with the Presidential Salute Battery, 1st Battalion, 3d United States Infantry Regiment “The Old Guard” conduct a 21-gun salute at the grounds of the U.S. Capitol in honor of the 47th President of the United States, Donald J. Trump, as he is officially sworn in, Washington, D.C., Jan. 20, 2025. The PSB’s primary mission is to fire cannon salutes in and around the National Capitol Region in honor of U.S. dignitaries, chiefs of states for foreign nations and current, former and newly elected U.S. presidents.