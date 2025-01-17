Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    60th Presidential Inauguration

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jacob Lang 

    Joint Task Force-National Capital Region

    U.S Army Soldiers with the Presidential Salute Battery, 1st Battalion, 3d United States Infantry Regiment “The Old Guard” conduct a 21-gun salute at the grounds of the U.S. Capitol in honor of the 47th President of the United States, Donald J. Trump, as he is officially sworn in, Washington, D.C., Jan. 20, 2025. The PSB’s primary mission is to fire cannon salutes in and around the National Capitol Region in honor of U.S. dignitaries, chiefs of states for foreign nations and current, former and newly elected U.S. presidents.

    Date Taken: 01.20.2025
    Date Posted: 01.20.2025 21:46
    Category: B-Roll
