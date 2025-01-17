U.S Army Soldiers with the Presidential Salute Battery, 1st Battalion, 3d United States Infantry Regiment “The Old Guard” conduct a 21-gun salute at the grounds of the U.S. Capitol in honor of the 47th President of the United States, Donald J. Trump, as he is officially sworn in, Washington, D.C., Jan. 20, 2025. The PSB’s primary mission is to fire cannon salutes in and around the National Capitol Region in honor of U.S. dignitaries, chiefs of states for foreign nations and current, former and newly elected U.S. presidents.
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.20.2025 21:46
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|950049
|VIRIN:
|250120-D-CI474-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110775761
|Length:
|00:01:27
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 60th Presidential Inauguration, by SSG Jacob Lang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
