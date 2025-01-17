Soldiers and Airmen direct traffic and salute the presidential motorcade in Washington, D.C., Jan. 20, 2025. Approximately 8,000 National Guard service members from approximately 40 states and territories comprise JTF-DC to support the 60th Presidential Inauguration, continuing a legacy that began in 1789 when their predecessors escorted George Washington to the first inauguration. At the request of civil authorities, these National Guard service members provide critical support such as crowd management, traffic control points, CBRN response, civil disturbance response and sustainment operations. Their expertise and seamless collaboration with interagency partners help ensure a safe and peaceful transition of power during this historic event. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tom Lamb)
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.20.2025 14:51
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|950026
|VIRIN:
|250120-A-HT783-4106
|Filename:
|DOD_110775367
|Length:
|00:03:59
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, National Guard Directs Traffic In Support Of PI60, by SSG Thomas Lamb, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.