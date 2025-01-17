Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    National Guard Directs Traffic In Support Of PI60

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Thomas Lamb 

    60th Presidential Inauguration Joint Information Center

    Soldiers and Airmen direct traffic and salute the presidential motorcade in Washington, D.C., Jan. 20, 2025. Approximately 8,000 National Guard service members from approximately 40 states and territories comprise JTF-DC to support the 60th Presidential Inauguration, continuing a legacy that began in 1789 when their predecessors escorted George Washington to the first inauguration. At the request of civil authorities, these National Guard service members provide critical support such as crowd management, traffic control points, CBRN response, civil disturbance response and sustainment operations. Their expertise and seamless collaboration with interagency partners help ensure a safe and peaceful transition of power during this historic event. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tom Lamb)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2025
    Date Posted: 01.20.2025 14:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 950026
    VIRIN: 250120-A-HT783-4106
    Filename: DOD_110775367
    Length: 00:03:59
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, National Guard Directs Traffic In Support Of PI60, by SSG Thomas Lamb, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NGPI60

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download