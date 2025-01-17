B-Roll: National Guard Service Members work alongside Interagency Partners during 60th Presidential Inauguration

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/950025" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

National Guard service members from various states work alongside interagency partners to assist with crowd control and traffic control points on Inauguration Day in Washington, D.C., Jan. 20, 2025. Approximately 8,000 National Guard service members from approximately 40 states and territories comprise Joint Task Force-District of Columbia (JTF-DC) to support the 60th Presidential Inauguration, continuing a legacy that began in 1789 when their predecessors escorted George Washington to the first inauguration. At the request of civil authorities, these National Guard service members provide critical support such as crowd management, traffic control points, (Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear) CBRN response, civil disturbance response and sustainment operations. Their expertise and seamless collaboration with interagency partners help ensure a safe and peaceful transition of power during this historic event.



00:05 - 00:17 A wide shot of the U.S. Capitol building with people walking and a closer view of the Capitol.



00:18 - 00:52 National Guardsmen and Secret Service members direct people.



00:53 - 01:04 Pennsylvania National Guardsmen in front of a Humvee interact with two different drivers.



01:05 - 02:04 Maryland National Guardsmen at two different gate locations let security vehicles through the gate and assist people with directions.



02:05 - 02:33 Delaware Air National Guardsmen at two different locations help direct people and assist Secret Service with setting up portable bike gates.



02:34 - 02:41 A wide view of the U.S. Capitol building from Pennsylvania Avenue.